Share:

Pakistan Peoples Party leader and former president Asif Ali Zardari took aim at the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Monday, saying that either the watchdog would work, or the economy.

Responding to reporters’ questions following his appearance before an accountability court in connection to the mega money laundering and fake bank accounts case, Zardari said both the NAB and the country’s economy could not work together.

“The question is, either NAB will work or the economy. Both cannot work together,” he said.

Asked if he thought the current government would last through its five-year tenure, the former president remarked with a smile, “God forbid.”

On the possibility of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif travelling abroad for medical treatment, Zardari prayed for his health.

“May Allah grant health to everyone. If need be, then he will go. Where [else] will he go?” he replied.

Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur appeared before Accountability Court II Judge Arshad Malik earlier today, who is hearing the long-running money laundering and fake bank accounts case.

In yet another twist in the case, a third suspect offered to become an approver today, after two women during a hearing dated April 8 also offered to testify as witnesses in the case.