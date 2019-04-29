Share:

LARKANA/HYDERABAD - EU Ambassador in Pakistan Jean Francois Cautain, along with a delegation, visited the shrine of Lal Shehbaz Qalander and the ancient Indus civilization city of Mohenjo Daro.

He witnessed Dhamal at the shrine of Lal Shehbaz Qalandar. On the occasion, foolproof security measures were ensured in and around the premises of the shrine. The EU ambassador said that he had visited the shrine to personally witness the 767th urs celebrations of the sufi saint and to remember those died in a terrorist attack on the shrine on Feb 16, 2017. He termed the shrine a place of spirituality and tolerance, amazing how can one attack such place? He also admired the handicrafts of Sindh.

Later, the EU ambassador went to the city of Mohenjo Daro where he expressed his love for 5000-year-old site of Indus civilization which, what he said, makes everyone feel humble.

He said that he had noticed several works for the preservation of the ancient city, and they were very good. “But it is essential to involve local communities in the preservation of the site,” he added. On the arrival of the EU ambassador, foolproof security was made by local authorities.