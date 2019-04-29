Share:

PESHAWAR: Local administration has sealed a famous food restaurant established inside a retired Fokker aircraft parked at the Chitral airport following orders of the Deputy Commissioner.

Mehsud, in its notice, directed authorities to shift the Fokker aircraft to another location as its locality could affect routine flight operation due to the public movement near the runway.

The notice also stated that the restaurant was being run without proper ownership documents.

It is noteworthy to mention here that the decommissioned Fokker aircraft in 2004 was turned into ‘Fokker Friendship Restaurant’ by a former pilot to attract the tourists which serve lavish meals at an affordable rate to the visitors.