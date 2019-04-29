Share:

FAISALABAD : A man has allegedly shot dead his wife and her alleged paramour in Chak Jhumra police precincts. Police told APP on Sunday that one Luqman of Chak No 154-RB Baghiyara called Rescue-15 and told police that a dacoit had shot dead a woman in his house for offering resistance during a dacoity attempt, but was also killed in retaliatory fire. A police team, headed by SP Madina Town and DSP Nishatabad, reached the spot and found the matter suspicious. The initial investigation showed that house owner Zulfiqar, son of Manzoor Hussain, had killed his 22-year-old wife Asima and her alleged paramour Sarfraz alias Sarfo (27) of Chak No 293-RB, Odha Ka Chak. The police took the bodies into custody and sent them for post-mortem.