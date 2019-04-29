Share:

SIALKOT - Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that the economic stability and provision of maximum financial relief to the people was the priority of the government.

She said the PTI government was making sincere efforts for gaining full advantage of CPEC project to bring country’s economy to take off poison and set it on a path of long-term and lasting growth.

Firdous was addressing a public meeting on Sunday at Sambrial, as part of her first visit to her home district Sialkot after assuming the charge as Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM).

She said that only the PTI government, under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, has the capability to pull the country out of the entrenched problems like corruption, mismanagement and poverty.

Criticising the PML-N, the SAPM said that the previous rulers had been holding the masses hostage politically for 35 years and they had turned politics into a business. Those corrupt rulers ate up the national economy like termite and ruined national institutions for their personal gains.

Dr Firdous Awan said that whenever accountability of the corrupt elements is started in the country, they all get united to save their skin and protect their loot. However, she vowed that no corrupt person would be spared and the government would keep supporting the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for ruthless accountability.

Turning her guns to her previous party, the PPP, she said that innocent children were dying of hunger in Thar but the politicians belonging to Sindh were busy in criticising the PTI government.

The SAPM later in the afternoon reached Sialkot city and talked to the newsmen there as well. She said that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to China gave a boost to the world’s confidence in Pakistan and its leadership.

She ruled out any decrease in the popularity of the PTI because of the prevailing troubles, especially the prices hike. She said Imran Khan remains the most popular leader of Pakistan and people were with him despite all the difficulties. The whole of the Pakistani nation stands shoulder to shoulder with the prime minister in his efforts for national development, progress and prosperity, she added.

Dr Firdous said that the government was successfully implementing its agenda of economic reforms and development. She said that the PTI government will complete its agenda to eliminate corruption and purge the country of the corrupt elements and it will recover every penny plundered from the nation.

The SAPM said that people wanted the return of all the looted money that has been stashed abroad by the corrupt elements. Every Pakistani was playing as a player of Imran Khan against corruption and the corrupt politicians, she added.

To a question, she said that the prime minister effectively presented the case of 220 million people of Pakistan to the international community during his visit to China. Imran Khan was defending Pakistan’s national interests in an unprecedented way and it would help pave the way for country’s economic revival, she added.

The SAPM expressed the hope that the second phase of Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between Pakistan and China would further accelerate the pace of economic development in Pakistan. She also said that Gwadar would soon be made an important international economic hub.

About the China Pakistan Economic Corridor, she said this mega project had great regional and international significance. The Phase-II of this mega project would also support the cottage industries of Pakistan, besides bringing industrial revolution in the country, she held.

Upon here visit to her home constituency, hundreds of PTI workers and people of Sialkot accorded a warm welcome to Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan. She was brought to Sialkot in a big procession of vehicles. The people standing along the both sides of the roads showered rose petals on her vehicle.

All the roads leading to Sambrial, Sialkot and Koobey Chak-Bajwat were decorated like a bride with giant colourful banners and hoarding boards were placed on the way. Several federal and provincial ministers, MNAs, MPAs and PTI leaders were also present on this occasion.

Dr Firdous said that her induction in the federal cabinet was an expression of confidence and trust of Prime Minister Imran Khan in her as well as in the people of her electoral constituency and the women of the country.