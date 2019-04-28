Share:

LOS ANGELES-YouTube has confirmed that Taylor Swift’s ‘Me’ video drew 65.2 million views within the first 24 hours of its release.

The video has, therefore, entered the record books, making Taylor the solo and female artist with the biggest 24-hour debut on YouTube.

Taylor has leapfrogged fellow US pop star Ariana Grande, whose video for ‘Thank U, Next’ drew over 55 million views in the 24 hours after its release.

By comparison, another of Taylor’s best-known songs in recent years, ‘Look What You Made Me Do’, attracted 43.2 million views following its release.

The blonde beauty is already one of the most popular musicians on the video-sharing platform, with her channel boasting as many as 33 million subscribers.

Meanwhile, Taylor recently admitted to feeling inspired by her pet cats.

The 29-year-old singer credits her two kitties, Olivia and Meredith, as one of her top influences.

She shared: ‘’I’m obsessed with them. They’re just a real joy to live with.’’

Elsewhere on her list is music legend Sir Paul McCartney, who she praised for creating ‘’unparalleled art’’ and his great performances.