Share:

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Wednesday that Punjab Assembly Opposition leader, Hamza Shahbaz is being politically victimized for 11 months.

The PML-N leader said in her statement that no proof of corruption has been found against Hamza Shahbaz till date.

Marriyum Aurangzeb stressed that no action is taken against those who are involved in the sugar and flour hoarding as well as against those who are responsible for ruination of the Peshawar metro bus project.