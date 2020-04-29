Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Information and Broadcasting Syed Shibli Faraz on Tuesday said his preference is to play the role of a bridge between the government and the media.

In a series of Urdu tweets, he said he will strive to improve the country’s image, promotion of government policies and to develop the Ministry of Information on modern lines with full spirit, dedication and attention in line with the vision of Prime Minister. He said professional innovation will be introduced in traditional role of the ministry, besides making it more credible. Syed Shibli Faraz prayed to Allah to assist and guide him in this task so that he could meet the expectations of all as well as fulfilling his professional responsibilities. He thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for entrusting him for this important responsibility. He also lauded all opposition leaders, analysts, columnists, anchors and media friends who sent their messages and prayers to him on assuming the portfolio of Ministry of Information.

Also, the newly appointed information minister Shibli Faraz and Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Lt Gen (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday. According a statement of PM Media Wing, matters pertaining to new assignment of Shibli Faraz and Asim Saleem Bajwa were discussed during a meeting.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf Senator Syed Shibli Faraz took oath as Minister for Information and Broadcasting on Tuesday. President Dr. Arif Alvi administered the oath at a ceremony at President House. Social distancing was strictly followed by the participants during the ceremony.

Syed Shibli Faraz is the son of prominent Urdu poet Ahmad Faraz and nephew of former Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Barrister Masood Kausar. He did Masters in International Relations from the University de Los Andes (Colombia) in 1994. Syed Shibli Faraz is also the current leader of the House in Senate of Pakistan. He was elected on a general seat of the Upper House from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on the ticket of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf.

On April 27, Prime Minister Imran Khan appointed Senator Faraz as the new information minister and Lt-Gen (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa as his special assistant on information and broadcasting. Bajwa was appointed in place of Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, who was de-notified as the SAPM with immediate effect.