ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday approved ‘Green Stimulus’ package as part of the government’s efforts to extend green cover in the county and to create job opportunities for the youth, particularly in the wake of coronavirus crisis.

The Green Stimulus package, as part of 10 Billion Tree Tsunami project, aims at promoting plantation, setting up nurseries, natural forests, and promotion of honey, fruit and olive plantation in the country.

Under the package, a ‘Green Nigehabaan’ initiative would also be launched to provide job opportunities to 65,000 youth and daily-wage earners in the first phase, making them a part of the plantation campaign.

Speaking on this occasion after approving the "Green Stimulus" package, the prime minister said enhancing green cover of the country is among the foremost priorities of the government.The Prime Minister directed that all stakeholders including provincial governments and international bodies should be engaged to enhance the scope of the program and create additional jobs. The Prime Minister directed Ministry of Climate Change to prepare a plan of action for engaging the international community under Debt for Nature Swap program.

Imran Khan said transparency and community participation must be ensured for success of the program that promises better future for our coming generations.

The Prime Minister emphasised that areas must be demarcated, in collaboration with the provinces, for establishing national parks all over the country as a step towards promotion of Green & Clean Pakistan.

In its manifesto, the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) stated that it “will expand and restore the fractured forests of Pakistan through a 10 Billion Tree Tsunami spread over five years under principles of true forest valuation, community stewardship as well as public-private partnerships.”