MARDAN - Unidentified persons on Monday entered the residence of eunuchs at Mir Afzal Khan Bazaar in the limits of Hoti police station and thrashed them brutally, Naina, guru of the eunuchs told media on Tuesday.

Naina said that on Monday evening, as many as 12 persons entered the residence of the eunuchs at Mir Afzal Khan Bazaar and wanted to abuse a young eunuch. Naina said that the eunuch refused them, after which the accused tried to take the young eunuch with them by force.

The guru further said that the eunuchs present at the residence started fighting with the accused, adding that the accused seriously injured one eunuch with a knife. Naina added that later the accused escaped from the scene. The guru claimed that they had seen the accused at vegetable market near the Younas Stadium. Naina said that they requested a police mobile van stationed at the spot but the police refused to arrest the accused.

The injured eunuch was taken to a hospital for treatment, the guru said, adding that like Peshawar, several groups of criminals in Mardan district were attacking the eunuchs. Naina said that these groups had made the lives of eunuchs miserable in the city. The guru stressed Prime Minister Imran Khan and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to immediately arrest the culprits and provide them justice.