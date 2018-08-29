Share:

LAHORE/ISLAMABAD - Pakistan hockey team on Tuesday outclassed Bangladesh 5-0 to maintain their perfect record at the 2018 Asian Games hockey event, winning all the five pool matches with big margins.

At Gelora Bung Karno (GBK) Sports Complex Jakarta, Pakistan proved too hot for Bangladesh in last fixture of Pool B and thrashed them by 5-0. Mubashar Ali and M Atiq both scored a brace in the game whereas Shan Ali contributed one. The green shirts went ahead in the very first minute through Atiq Arshad while it was 3-0 at the half time. M Atiq notched the fifth goal for the team in the last quarter from the penalty corner.

Pakistan will now take on Japan, who defeated South Korea 3-2 to qualify for the semifinals. India will play against Malaysia in the other semifinal. Pakistan hockey team won all the five matches they have played to top Pool B while Malaysia won four out of five to secure second position in their group.

In Pool B, Indian team was rather more severe with sticks as they hammered total 76 goals and conceded three while pool B toppers (Pakistan) banged in 45 goals and conceded just one, with both having 15 points each. Now the match between South Korea and Japan will decide, who will play against Pakistan in the semifinal.

A marquee final between arch-rivals Pakistan and India is on the cards if both the teams beat their respective opponents in the semifinals to be played on August 30. The final of the Asian Games hockey event will take place on September 1.

A VICTORY OVER INDIA

In volleyball event, Pakistan defeated India 3-1 in the quarterfinal of the men’s volleyball event. India gained the upper hand in the match when they won the first set 25-21. The green shirts then bounced back in great style and won the next three consecutive sets to register an impressive victory.

All the sets were closely-contested and Pakistan kept on winning them with a very low margin, as they won the quarterfinal with a scoreline of 21-25, 25-21, 25-21 and 25-23. The green shirts will now take on China in the semifinals on August 30.

MIXED RESULTS FOR SQUASH TEAMS

Meanwhile in squash event, Pakistan produced mixed results as men’s team won their matches against Philippines 3-0 but women’s team lost 0-3 against Japan.

According to Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) Game Development Officer Flight Lieutenant Aamir Iqbal, Israr Ahmad thumped Peline David William 3-0 in the first match, winning it 11-6, 11-3 and 11-6, while in the second match, Tayyab Aslam outpaced Garcia Robert Andrew 3-0, winning the encounter 11-4, 11-3 and 14-12. In the third and dead rubber, Amaad Fareed defeated Begornia Reymark 3-0, winning it 11-9, 11-7 and 11-5.

Pakistan females lost against Japan 0-3. In the first match, Watanabe Satomi outlasted Madina Zafar 3-0, winning the encounter 11-7, 11-7 and 11-1, Sugimoto Risa thrashed Riffat Khan 3-0, winning the second match 11-3, 11-2 and 11-4, while in the third match, Kobasyashi Misaki outstroke Faiza Zafar 3-0, winning it 11-6, 11-5 and 11-5.

Aamir Iqbal told The Nation that the male team played superbly and defeated their opponents convincingly but female team’s results were unexpected. “We had given comprehensive training to female players under top coaches and we were hopeful that they will win their matches and return with medals, but unfortunately, they couldn’t do well against Japan.”

About men’s team, he said: “Now lies the biggest test of our male players’ abilities, as they have to face the top seeds Hong Kong in the next match. I am hopeful that Pakistan team will give tough time to the top seeds and are capable of registering victories against them.”