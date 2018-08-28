Share:

LAHORE-Waadi Animations has released the teaser trailer and poster of Pakistan’s first animated full-length super hero film franchise, 3 Bahadur Rise of the Warriors.

With Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy at the helm as the Creative Director, 3 Bahadur has set new industry standards for animated fiction and content geared towards children in the country. 3 Bahadur: Rise of the Warriors aims to empower and motivate today’s youth through dynamic 3D animation and an engaging story telling format.

3 Bahadur: Rise of the Warriors features Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy as the creative director and voice-actors Mehwish Hayat, Fahad Mustafa, Behroze Sabzwari, Sarwat Gillani, Nimra Bucha and Khalid Malik along with Kamran Khan as the animation director/writer, Salman Nasir as the art director and Adnan Saeed as the technical director.

An epic story of friendship, teamwork and courage, 3 Bahadur: Rise of the Warriors chronicles the journey of three unlikely superheroes Amna, Saadi and Kamil who have indeed become household names in Pakistan. This trilogy also features strong female characters which will be revealed later this 2018.

Speaking about 3 Bahadur, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy said, “The3 Bahadur Franchise has evolved over the years in both storytelling and animation. With each film we have made story telling stronger. The animation is much more refined in terms of the characteristics. It’s a learning process for us at Waadi Animations and we are continuously teaching ourselves how to tell the story better – there are a lot of hindrances in Pakistan when it comes to animation and most of what we do is self-taught. We have worked hard on making the acting better and you can notice the action sequences are stronger, we have introduced new environments, we have changed the way characters’ dress and interact in the movie.”