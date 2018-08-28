Share:

CHITRAL-Another young woman committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan here late the other night, taking the suicides toll to 20 over the past three months in the most peaceful district of the country.

The Chitral Police confirmed the incident took place in Bonn Faizabad area where 23-year-old woman named Safina Bibi, daughter of Shireen Khan committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan. "Reasons behind the incident could not be ascertained yet and a case under Criminal Act 176 has registered," the police informed.

It was the 20th incident of suicides in last three months in Chitral, involving mostly young persons. In the first week of the current month, five students committed suicide after obtaining fewer marks in FSc exams.

The social circles and civil society activists have expressed great concern over the rising incidents of suicides. They regretted that local hospitals lacked psychiatrics and doctors for mental treatment.

They expressed their astonishment over the trend in a district famous for being peaceful. They urged the government to take sweeping steps and set up special centres for counselling of people, especially the youth to check the suicide trend the valley.