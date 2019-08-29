Share:

KARACHI - 7th Sky Entertainment has given us some of the best dramas of the television industry and ‘Darr Khuda Se’ is no exception in this regard.

Written by Sarwat Nazeer and directed by Anjum Shahzad, the drama focuses on a much serious social issue that is neglected in our society – work harassment and how it affects the life of a woman and those surrounded by her.

The drama stars Sana Javed as Afreen, who belongs to a middle class family and has to step outside the house for the needs of her family. She works under Shahwaiz played by Imran Abbas, who is a rich, selfish and flirtatious man having his eye out for every beautiful woman he sees.

We have seen Sana Javed play many casual roles which include bubbly, fun filled characters and we have seen Imran Abbas play many good-boy roles which include romantic, charming and loving characters –but in DarrKhuda Se, we see both of them play a very unique role different to what they have done before.

Sana Javed’s hold of her character is simply mind blowing. Her character demands a very strong, bold and wise personality and that’s exactly what Sana Javed is delivering in each of her scenes. She has proved time and again that no role is difficult for her.

While Imran Abbas has stepped completely outside his comfort zone, from the usual protagonist to playing an antagonist, we see how well-refined he is in playing the character of Shahwaiz. The role has been definitely challenging for him and it was a new ground to step in but he is the reason the drama is getting that oomph factor – because you can’t stop wondering what’s going on with him.

What really is commendable in the entire drama is how the two are giving a different kind of on screen chemistry. Their antagonist and protagonist relationship in the drama is terrific and every scene where both make eye contact and have an aggressive conversation, they take acting levels to a whole new level with the intensity in their interaction.

The kind of acting versatility both the lead roles are displaying is a major reason of appreciation for the entire drama. Their dysfunctional on screen chemistry is on spot. It’s like the exact amount of weirdness and abnormal put into their relationship which gives them the perfect balance.