Share:

ISLAMABAD - Asim Khan stunned former Pakistan number one Farhan Zaman in the Pakistan International Squash Tournament 2019 quarterfinals here at Mushaf Squash Complex on Wednesday.

In the first quarterfinal, Asim Khan made a strong comeback to surprise experienced Farhan Zaman 3-2. The first set started on a high note as Zaman, who just returned from USA for the tournament, was looking rusty, while Asim was playing with lot of authority. It was a see-saw battle in the first set before Zaman took it 12-10. In the second set, Asim had chances to level the match at 1-1 but he allowed Zaman too much space, which helped Zaman win the set 14-12.

In the third game, Asim was looking tired and frustrated as his drop shots were hitting the tin, while Zaman was looking all set to clinch the match as he was leading 9-6 and serving. Then Asim started playing like a champion, while Zaman started committing mistakes, which helped Asim take the game 11-9. Same were the positions in the fourth and fifth sets, which led Asim win the games 11-9 and 11-4 respectively to set semifinal date with top seed Tayyab Aslam.

In another quarterfinal, Waqas Mehboob’s dream run came to an end as he was thrashed by Ammad Fareed in straight games in 30 minutes as the score was 11-3, 11-9 and 11-4. Ammad will now take on Waqas’ elder brother Farhan Mehboob.

Top seed Tayyab Aslam defeated Israr Ahmed in 45 minutes in another quarterfinal. Israr could have easily won the encounter, if he had not committed too many uncharacteristic mistakes. The first set was played on an electrifying pace and was won by Tayyab 11-7, while the second set was taken by Israr 15-13. After that, Israr ran out of energy and provided opportunity to Tayyab to wrap up the third and fourth games 11-3 and 11-5 respectively to move to the semifinals.

The last quarterfinal was contested between Farhan Mehboob and Haris Qasim. The latter failed to handle the pressure and got crushed by the former. Farhan won the encounter in just 18 minutes with scores 11-5, 11-4 and 11-5.

In the women’s event, Saima Shoukat booked berth in the semifinals as her opponent, former Pakistan number one Riffat Khan, got badly injured. Riffat pulled her hamstring, when she was in commanding position at 2-1. She was rushed to the medical centre of the Pakistan Sports Complex, where she got first aid.

In other quarterfinals, Maria Toorpakai crushed Noor Ul Huda 3-0 in just 17 minutes as the score was 11-7, 11-5 and 11-7. Amna Fayyaz thrashed Anam Mustafa Aziz 3-0, with the scores of 11-3, 11-6 and 11-7. Muqaddas Ashraf defeated Rushna Mehboob 3-2 in 25 minutes, as she won the match 6-11, 11-3, 12-10, 6-11 and 11-5. Now Muqaddas will vie against Saima Shoukat in the first semifinal while Maria will take on Amna Fayyaz in the second.