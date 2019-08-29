Share:

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi spoke with New Zealand’s Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters on Thursday on the situation in Indian occupied Kashmir.

During the phone conversation, Qureshi and Peters discussed the gross human rights violations in Indian occupied Kashmir and worsening security situation.

The foreign minister informed the deputy prime minister about India’s move to abolish Article 370 which was in violation of United Nations Security Council resolutions.

Qureshi pointed out that reports of the international media and human rights organisations had highlighted the humanitarian crisis in Indian occupied Kashmir.

New Zealand Deputy Prime Minister Peters said his country was following developments in Indian occupied Kashmir closely and would continue to play a positive role.

The conversation with Peters is part of Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts to inform world leaders of the situation in Indian occupied Kashmir where curfew has been imposed since Article 370 was abolished on August 5.

On Wednesday, Foreign Minister Qureshi addressed another letter to the President of the UN Security Council in which he highlighted the humanitarian crisis in Indian occupied Kashmir.