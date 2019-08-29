Share:

GWADAR - Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan has unveils Pakistan’s most ambitious urban development project to date, Gwadar 3 by Eiwan. Gwadar 3, also known as G3, is envisioned to be a symbol of Gwadar’s emergence as a regional trade and economic powerhouse. Set to redefine Gwadar’s skyline forever, this flagship project will be situated on top of the majestic Koh-e-Batil hill with an uninhibited three-sided ocean views of the magnificent Arabian Sea. Moreover, its strategic location at the heart of Sangar Housing, adjacent to Gwadar Deep Sea Port, makes it the finest and most prestigious address in Gwadar, and ultimately in Pakistan. Touted to be the next Dubai or Hong Kong, the port city of Gwadar, also known as the crown jewel of CPEC (China Pakistan Economic Corridor) is set to become the region’s leading economic engine in time to come. To advance this vision, Eiwan Developments has partnered with Energy Department, Government of Balochistan to usher in a new era of development to the city, through the launch of its prestigious mixed-commercial development project, Gwadar 3 by Eiwan.