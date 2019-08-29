Share:

HAFIZABAD - In order to maintain a peaceful atmosphere during the month of Muharram, the district administration has banned the entry of 12 Ulema and Zakireen into the district. Addressing District Peace Committee, which was attended by all the heads of the departments, MPA Mamoon Jaffar Tarar and Ulema, DC Naveed Shehzad Mirza stressed upon local Ulema and Zakireen to keep strict eyes on the disruptive elements and ensure traditional peaceful brotherly atmosphere by promoting interfaith harmony. Those who have been prohibited to enter the distract are: Maulana Ahmed Ludhianvi, Maulana Muavia Azam Tariq, Maulana Ilyas Ghumman, Maulana Abdul Aziz, Maulana Ziaullah Shah Bukhari, Maulana Sibtain Shah Naqvi, Maulana Abdur Rauf Yazdani, Allama Raja Nasir Abbas, Zakir Asif Raza Alvi, Zakir Hussain Dhakku, Maulana Yousuf Rizvi and Maulana Irfan Shah. Those who have been prohibited to deliver any speech in the district during the next two months are: Zakir Mukhtar Ahmed Qummi, Rana Jamshed Tabassum alias Bumboo, Javed Iqbal Farooqi, Rana Ghulam Safdar, and M Afzal.