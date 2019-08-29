Share:

Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said on Thursday that the Kashmir dispute would be resolved during the tenures of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

“A group is making propaganda against Imran Khan […] it is an appeal to [JUI-F’s chief] Fazlur Rehman to consider the prevailing situation,” he said while speaking to the media in Rawalpindi.

“Whatever is happening in Kashmir, it is being propagated as a part of a master plan,” he added while praising Pakistan’s foreign policy under the leadership of PM Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

The minister vowed to not take a rest until freedom of Kashmir.

“Khan’s address to the UN General Assembly next month will be historic and the country is effectively highlighting Kashmir dispute at the international level,” he stated.

The Minister said we have shut down Samjhauta Express and Thar Express trains to express solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiri people against the unilateral actions of fascist Modi.

About Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), he said that there were only political differences between him and former president Asif Ali Zardari, but no personal enmity. “His shifting to [Pims] hospital is a positive move.”