ISLAMABAD - The AIPS Asia unanimously decided to award the next two editions of its annual congress to Kuwait and South Korea in its congress held in Malaysia on Wednesday.

Talking to The Nation from Malaysia, AIPS Asia Secretary Amjed Aziz Malik said: “Kuwait will host the next year’s edition, scheduled in 2020, while Seoul, Korea will be the destination for all continents’ delegates for the 2021 congress.

“The only difference, in the unanimous decision by all 24 countries, which were present in Malaysia, was to postpone the election of AIPS Asia office-bearers from 2020 to 2021 congress,” he added.

He said the congress in Malaysia also approved the recommendations of the AIPS Asia’s executive committee for the existing terms of the office-bearers to be extended until the next election congress. These recommendations were previously approved unanimously by all 15 executive committee members during its meeting on August 26.

The congress also approved the appointment of Media Twenty Four Seven, as the rights holder for its ‘Awards for Asia’ initiatives, by giving the Malaysia’s company the rights to organize the awards ceremony for the two cycle of five years, he added. Malik signed an agreement in front of all the delegates and executive committee members.