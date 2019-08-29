Share:

LAHORE - The Nanbai Association announced shutting down 22,000 tandoors today in protest against government over price issue.

Nanbai Association Vice President Waheed Abassi told

The Nation that the association member from Okara and Pattoki would also joined the strike.

“We waited for two hours to have a meeting with the DC but to no avail,” Waheed said adding Aftab Hassan Gill to would also lead a rally from Nasir Bagh to district courts. Since 2013, roti rates have remained unchanged. We demanded set the price of roti at Rs10.

22000 tandoors to be shut today

Sources said the initial plan was to protest in major cities but the Rawalpindi Nanbai Association had backed off after successful negotiations with the deputy commissioner,

An official of district admintration said that they are closely monitoring the situation and hope Nanbai association would call off the protest.