ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi Wednesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan will expose India in his speech at the UN General Assembly next month.

Speaking to journalists here, Qureshi said Prime Minister Khan will forcefully present aspirations of Kashmiri people before the international community.

He said the Prime Minister will also hold bilateral meetings and attend other events in New York on the sidelines of UN General Assembly session.

This month, PM Khan successfully appealed for a UN Security Council meeting but no conclusion was drawn at the meeting. India has maintained that the Kashmir constitutional change was an internal matter and that the region was gradually heading to normal situations after a clampdown which began on August 5.

Says India bound to resolve Kashmir issue bilaterally

No final decision about closure of airspace for India

Telephone lines, internet services were cut while a curfew was implemented with troops securing the area. Leaders were detained from leaving or entering the region. As recently as last week, Indian lawmaker and former Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and a delegation were sent back from Srinagar to Delhi, with authorities citing reasons of ‘maintaining peace and normalcy.’

In his broadcast address to the nation, Imran Khan said the major world powers had a responsibility to help the oppressed Kashmiris, but even if they do not do, “we will go with the Kashmiris till our last breath.”

Foreign Minister Qureshi acknowledged that under Shimla agreement, both Pakistan and India were bound to bilaterally resolve Kashmir dispute.

He, however, said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi should tell to the international community whether his August 5 measures were bilateral or unilateral in nature. “It is the Indian Prime Minister who undermined the spirit of bilateralism,” he added.

The Foreign Minister said the unilateral steps in occupied Kashmir were in total breach of UN Security Council resolutions and the international laws.

He pointed out that fourteen petitions had been filed in the Indian Supreme Court against these illegal steps. He said it was the test of the Indian apex court whether it gives the judgement independently or succumb to Modi’s pressure.

Qureshi voiced concerns over situation in occupied Kashmir saying the people were faced with shortages of essential commodities including food items and live saving drugs. Kashmiri people are not being allowed to offer their Friday prayers.

The Foreign Minister said police in occupied Kashmir - which also comprises of many Muslims - were perturbed over the situation. “This is the reason that the Indian authorities are taking back arms and weapons from police personnel,” he contended.

Qureshi said the world community was not oblivious to the situation in occupied valley. He said the public opinion on Kashmir dispute was now changing at the international level.

He said Pakistani and Kashmiri community abroad is holding protest demonstrations against the Indian atrocities and persecution. He said “our community in London will stage a big protest in the coming days.”

Responding to a question, the Foreign Minister said Pakistan was grateful to Iran for coming up with a strong stance in support of the oppressed Kashmiri people.

He asserted that the final decision about closure of Pakistan’s airspace for India had not been taken yet and the matter would be decided after consultation.

