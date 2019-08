Share:

LAHORE - Talks are going on between Mian Nawaz Sharif and some important retired people forthe recovery of money from the former prime minister under plea bargain, ARY claimed in a programme on Wednesday evening.

The TV said that after the success of talks the former premier would be out of jail in two to three months.

Nawaz Sharif, the channel said, was opposed to the involvement of a third party in the talks.