LAHORE - Vice chancellors of various public and private sector universities would give presentations and raise issues being faced by universities at Governor House convention today.

Sources say, in the first session, after Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar address, Vice Chancellor of Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr Prof Dr Athar Mehboob will give presentation on issues and challenges of general universities followed by Lahore College for Women University VC Dr Bushra Mirza will present a presentation on issues and challenges particularly faced by women universities. University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences VC will also address the convention.

In second session, University of Agriculture Faisalabad VC Prof. Dr Muhammad Ashraf will represent agriculture universities, University of Engineering and Technology Taxilla VC Prof Dr Mohammad Inayat Ullah Babar to present engineering universities challenges. VC of Fatima Jinnah Medical University Prof. Dr. Aamir Zaman Khan will brief the participants on medical universities problems and issues.

In the third and last session, Forman Christian College Rector Dr James A Tebbe and University of Lahore Vice Chancellor will give presentations in the convention of private sector universities problems.

In the end, Chairman Higher Education Commission (HEC) Dr Tariq Banuri and Chairman of Punjab Higher Education Commission will present their views and comments.

Session on QS ranking

The PU ranking committee organised an interactive session on QS University Ranking at Al Raazi Hall on Wednesday.

QS University Ranking Services Director Ashwin Jerome Fernandes told said, “There are six indicators to rank university included academic reputation, faculty/student ratio, citations per faculty, employer reputation, international student ratio, and international staff ratio.”

More than over 200 highly-qualified participants from various faculties of PU asked quality questions.

Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmed said that due to the efforts of PU administration and faculty members, PU had improved 39 times in QS Ranking and its various departments had been ranked for the first time from 200 to 500 top institutions worldwide.

Chairman of PU Ranking Committee Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood told The Nation that these sessions would be a regular feature in university and numbers of initiatives are being taken to further improve the PU ranking.