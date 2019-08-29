Share:

Former president Asif Ali Zardari has been shifted to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) from Adiala Jail for a medical checkup, jail authorities said on Thursday.

According to the jail officials, the cardiac centre at PIMS will be designated as a “sub jail” for the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leader while he undergoes medical treatment there.

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari earlier this week met his father and paternal aunt, Faryal Talpur, at Adiala Jail , following which he claimed that the government was "attempting to kill" the former president by denying him medical facilities in prison.

Slamming Prime Minister Imran Khan by calling him “a fascist”, Bilawal had said that the current leadership was attacking its political opponents and vowed to expose and unmask the premier on every front.