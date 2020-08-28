Share:

LAHORE- Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) President Brig (R) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar on Friday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, where the COAS announced a grant of Rs50 million out of the Army’s Welfare Fund for the PHF. According to the PHF spokesman, the PHF president briefed the COAS on steps being taken to regain the standard of hockey across the country. The COAS said the Army has always supported sports and especially the national game, hockey. “The government is keen to revive hockey and this opportunity should be used to the maximum,” said the COAS and also agreed to take further steps for the betterment of hockey. PHF President Brig (R) Khokhar thanked the COAS for continued support for the national game.