MULTAN - Provincial Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik on Friday said the government would launch domestic solar solution policy for poor people to facilitate them with inexpensive electricity.

Talking to media, he said banks would be engaged to provide low rate electricity by installing plants for non affording consumers who were unable to pay bills. It would help poor masses a lot, he added.

He said past rulers, just for their kick backs, imported fuel to generate electricity while the world was shifting to renewable energy.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had converted about 7,500 primary schools to solar energy so far out of which 2,500 had no electricity since the day one.

“We are also singing memorandum of understandings with universities to shift them to solar system soon,” the minister said and added cheap electricity was need of the hour.

The Punjab energy minister said the government would collect solid waste from all municipal corporation which would be converted into energy besides cleaning cities from the waste.

About wind energy, he said Punjab had 1,500 megawatt wind potential including 1,000 megawatt from Rajanpur which would also be utilised for producing the energy.

Within two years, the government had caught power pilferage of Rs4.27 billion, Dr Malik said and added Rs3.31 billion were recovered from those who were involved in it. The minister informed that they had introduced e-portal for complaints of consumers against LESCO, MEPCO, FESCO, GEPCO and other companies in the province.

Emergencies of district headquarter hospital Dera Ghazi Khan and Nishtar hospital were also being shifted to the solar energy, he concluded.