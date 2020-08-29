Share:

ISLAMABAD - Jamiat Ulem- e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) has failed to convince Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) to join the opposition alliance in the upcoming movement against the incumbent government.

Earlier in a meeting with JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazl Rehman, the JI Vice President Liaqat Baloch delivered the message of party chief Senator Siraj ul Haq and said that they will not join the opposition alliance against the government as many parties in opposition ranks were not serious for their cause.

Liaqat Baloch in the meeting further said that they were morally supporting the movement of opposition parties against the government; adding that JI will launch their own protests against the PTI as they were not able to address the issues of the poor masses of the country.

Meanwhile, Rashid Aolak, a close aide of Siraj Ul Haq, told The Nation that all the opposition parties were in contact with them but they were in no mood to join their alliance as this alliance was weakened by its own members.

He said that JI had reservations over the progress and status of many opposition parties within the alliance as these parties were reluctant to oppose the policies of the government openly and practically which led to the uncertainty among the ranks of opposition.

It is important to mention here that Siraj ul Haq earlier in a press conference had termed Pakistan People’s Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) as the big supporters of PTI as they supported the government side on many occasions within the parliament house.