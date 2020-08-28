Share:

There is a lot of stuff in our minds. A huge amount of dislikes, biases, prejudices, and other harmful emotions occupying our minds leave hardly any space for fresh air, joy, or happiness. We suffer from overthinking, fear, and anxiety. Why do we have this when we know that there is nothing to worry about when there is nothing to lose, because nothing belongs to us actually.

We, humans, cram our minds with unknown fears although we do not actually have any. We invent sorrows and suffering while we do not have any real ones in our lives. Are we constructed this way or do we adopt this course of life as sympathy seekers? We make plans, keeping future goals in mind to achieve so-called success. We forget that we are just a piece of life and are supposed to live.

There is nothing wrong with having targets and goals but worrying about them might not be the right course to adopt. It is wrong to live in constant pain for something which might not happen at all. Can’t we be at ease with ourselves and lead a simple life that could be beautiful and could be filled with joy and bliss? Some may think that we humans are made like this. But actually, we are not. We learn. We learn to love and hate, to like and dislike things, places, and people. We start learning to like and dislike since our birth and this practice goes on till our last breath. And, this so-called learned mind of ours gives us bad feelings, anxiety, and pain.

We are very much prone to restlessness all because of our extreme behaviour towards life. Life can be joyful and worth living if we unlearn what we have learned till now, especially the stuff which is harmful for our wellbeing. We need to unlearn hating, disliking, prejudices, and even loving and liking. It is important to understand that love, which is a great joy can also cause pain; we might have to change our mind about the established concept of love. Love is not something subject-specific. If we could be able to elevate ourselves a little bit from our set-pattern mindset of likes and dislikes, love, and hate, we would be able to experience and observe people and places and ideas with an open mind.

We are taught who to care for, who to love, and who to be with. We live an unfulfilled life because we live for others. We care how people see us, thus living our lives according to their likes and dislikes. We learn that we must need to take care of our so-called values. The values that restrict our freedom. So, in the pursuit of happiness or satisfying life, we need to unlearn what we have learned till now. For that, we have to challenge what we know and dig out whether our knowledge is correct and is able to lead us towards a satisfied life. And we need to find out whether we have been taught things in the right manner; we need to find the truth. We need to question things like a curious child—our very own thoughts and our dogmas. We are taught never to question faith. We need to rethink this. We need to give room to other ideas and should unlearn the false sense of superiority and inferiority.

Instead, we should try to understand that we belong to this universe and are part of it; so are others as well. It means we all are a part of each other. This is the only way we can really love each other. Extreme behaviour and rigidity of thoughts deter receptivity. We need to unlearn such stuff and should relearn the way of living a joyful life.