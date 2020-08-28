Share:

Attock-8th Muharram procession of Alam-o-Zuljanah, surrounded by police and elite force, was taken out from Imambargah Punjtani Attock city on Friday under auspices of Anjumane Janisarhan Hussain. A large number of mourners participated in the procession.

The Azadars were reciting Nohas in groups, who also did “Zanjeerzani” and “Matum” by beating their chests and offered Zuhrain prayer at Fawara Chowk. Addressing the mourners, Allama Irfan Abbas Qummi said that Karbala gives the message of upholding righteousness and truth to the mankind for their eternal success.

Hazart Imam Hussain (AS) is not only a great hero of our Islamic history but is the symbol of a unique philosophy and way of life which draws a line of demarcation between noble and evil forces, he further said. Similarly, this incident foiled the nefarious designs of devilish forces of Yazidiat against the righteousness of Hussainiat, he maintained.

However it is need of the hour, that we should realise our responsibilities as nation and fail the designs of anti-Islam forces by promoting unity and religious harmony among our ranks, he urged.

Later, the procession after passing through its traditional routes ended peacefully at Imambargah Hussania Attock Cantonment in the evening. Under strict security, sabeels of water and milk were also setup by the procession organisers with the collaboration of Tehsil Municipal Administration at different points to facilitate the mourners, while a special mobile medical team and Rescue 1122 provided medical treatment to the mourners on the spot. Following the recent terrorism incidents, the law enforcement agencies had made unprecedented security arrangements for the peaceful holding of 8th Muharram processions.

All roads leading to the venue of the procession were heavily guarded and manned by elite force and rangers to handle any untoward situation.

The personnel of intelligence agencies also remained alert for identification of outlaws and troublemakers.

While DPO Khalid Hamdani said that during these holy days, foolproof security of all the Imambargahs and mourning processions will be ensured and no compromise would be made in this regard.

He said this during his visit to Attock Muharram procession.