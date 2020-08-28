Share:

ISLAMABAD-Selena Gomez used her star power as well as her three-octave soprano pipes to help K-pop girl group Blackpink in the candy-colored music video for their collaboration Ice Cream, which dropped recently. The South Korean sensations consist of Thai rapper Lalisa ‘Lisa’ Manoban, Korean singer Kim ‘Jisoo’ Ji-soo, Kiwi belter Roseanne ‘Rosé’ Park, and Korean singer Jennie Kim. The fab foursome - who range in age from 23 to 25 - were assembled in 2016 by YG Entertainment, the same conglomerate mastermind behind Psy’s 2012 hit Gangnam Style. The 28 year old ‘Texican’ pop star also helped pen the flirty, innuendo-filled lyrics to the track: ‘Diamonds on my wrist so he call me ice cream / You can double dip cause I know you like me.’ However, at no point in the music video does Selena or Blackpink actually consume ice cream or wear diamonds. Gomez dons a colorful variety of cute, belly-baring ensembles selected by her regular stylist Kate Young.