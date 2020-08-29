Share:

Peshawar - Police on Friday claimed to have arrested three Daesh militants and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession as authorities have tightened security in the city and its suburbs.

Briefing media persons at the Malik Saad Shaheed Police Lines, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operation Mansoor Aman said that the arrestees, including Bilal, Abdul Qadir of Khyber district and Ikhtiar Gul of Mohmand district, were linked to Daesh and involved in extortion and bomb attacks.

He said that more than 4kg explosives, detonators, nut bolts, prime cords and related items and three pistols were also seized from the arrestees.

“They were involved in receiving extortions, IED attacks and killing of security personnel,” he added.

The SSP Operations said that mobile phones services would remain suspended on the ninth and tenth of Muharramul Haraam.

“We expect more important information during interrogations from the arrested men,” he added.

Meanwhile, Capital City Police Officer Muhammad Ali Gandapur told The Nation around 43 check points have been set up in Peshawar as part of security plan for the Muharram days.

He added that cellular services would remain suspended on the 9th and 10th of Muharram in Peshawar and other sensitive districts.

He further said that 248 cops have been deployed at around 62 Imambargahs in Peshawar, 36 cops deployed at 9 sabeels and 565 cops have been deputed at fixed nakabandi points.

On the 9th and 10th of Muharram, 9085 personnel will provide security to the processions.

Security has been beefed up for Muharram days. Police in Charsadda district arrested three alleged terrorists on Wednesday claimed that those arrested had planned to carry out attacks during Muharram days in Peshawar.