The 107th Tour de France is set to get underway in the coastal city of Nice on Saturday.

A total of 176 cyclists from 22 teams will cover a distance of 3,470 kilometers (2,156 miles) in the world’s most famous bicycle race, which was postponed for two months this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The event will proceed with strict safety measures and is scheduled to end on Sept. 20.

Four-time champion Chris Froome and 2018 winner Geraint Thomas will not be competing this year, having been dropped by Team Ineos due to poor form.

Primoz Roglic, Egan Bernal, Nairo Quintana, Thibaut Pinot, and Mikel Landa are among the favorites for the coveted yellow jersey.

Under the coronavirus safety rules, teams will be expelled from the race if two of their riders test positive for COVID-19 within a week.