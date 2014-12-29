ISLAMABAD/Lahore - Prime Minister Mohammad Nawaz Sharif has called a high-level security committee meeting tomorrow (Tuesday) to discuss progress being made by various sub-committees to set in motion the Action Plan on Counter-Terrorism jointly prepared by the political and military leadership of the country.

The meeting to be attended by key federal cabinet members including interior minister, Chief of Army Staff General Raheel Sharif, DG ISI Lt-Gen Rizwan Akhtar and other relevant officials. The participants would discuss the progress made so far on dealing with the terrorists across the country.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Mohammad Nawaz Sharif Sunday had a meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif to discuss the counter-terrorism strategy and its implementation in Punjab province.

The chief minister briefed the prime minister about the decisions taken by the apex committee headed by him and comprising corps commander Lahore, inspector general police, home secretary and others to operationalise the National Action Plan.

INP adds: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said the government had taken a firm decision to eradicate the menace of terrorism from the country once for all and would go to any extent for this purpose.

The prime minister, talking to Punjab chief minister who called on him at his Raiwind residence here on Sunday, said the country had suffered a lot in all respects due to terrorism. He said thousands of people lost their lives due to terrorist activities and the economic losses were beyond the absorbing capacity of the country. He regretted that the problem was not tackled at the beginning during the dictatorial rule.

He highly lauded the role of Pakistan Army and air force which were targeting terrorists and successfully eliminating them. He was confident that with the cooperation from Afghanistan, Pakistan would be successful in rooting out terrorists completely from its side of the border.

During the meeting, the counter terrorism strategy and its implementation in Punjab province was also discussed in detail.