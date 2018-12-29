Share:

LAHORE - Top seeded pair Aisamul Haq Qureshi and Aqeel Khan Friday claimed the doubles title in the 4th Hassan Tariq Rahim (HTR) Masters Cup (Invitational) Tennis Tournament being played here at Lahore Gymkhana Courts.

Pakistan’s No 1 tennis partners defeated the pair of Abdul Haider and Heera Ashiq. The seeded pair not only defeated the Haider-Heera pair but also showed them that they have to go a long way to reach to the top. They won in straight sets 6-2 and 6-0.

In the men’s singles, two matches were played on the day with victory coming for Ahmed Chaudhary and Shamael Chaudhary. In the first match, a little fight was witnessed between Ahmed and Mudasir Murtaza but the former tamed his opponent rather intelligently. Every time, Mudasir bounced back in the game, Ahmed overpowered him and in the end, he won the match 6-3 and 6-4.

In the second singles, Shamael Chaudhary too had to fight at occasions against Yousaf Khalil. Shamael maintained his grip in the match despite some good serves from Yousaf. However, the win was Shamael’s fate as he claimed 6-3 and 6-2 conclusion.

In the ladies singles, national number one Ushna Suhail and Mehaq Khokhar took some time to settle on the court and once they were in their game, they were the winners. Ushna Suhail on her part beat fighting Sarah Mahboob 6-3 and 6-3 and Mehaq Khokhar in her encounter overcame Nida Akram 6-2 and 6-1.

In under-18 boys singles, Ahmed Kamil and Muhamamd Shoaib took their matches in contracting fashion. Ahmed Kamil was made to fight for every point in his match against Ahmed Asjad Qureshi. Kamil, having lost the opening set 2-6, returned into the game by winning the next two sets with the final score being 2-6, 6-4 and 6-1. In the second match of this age group, M Shoaib prevailed over Nauman Aftab. Shoaib though won the match 6-4 and 6-4 but still he had to get involved in long rallies against his rival.