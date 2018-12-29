Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Saqib Nisar on Saturday asked the government to increase the number of judges in Islamabad High Court (IHC) or else the Supreme Court will take a suo motu notice of the matter.

READ MORE: Astronomers detect mysterious radio signals from deep space

During his conversation with Additional Attorney General Ishtiaq Ahmed Khan, the chief justice recounted that the recommendation was forwarded to the government during the tenure of caretaker government, however, any action is still pending.

He said that there are only four judged in the IHC, who are over-burdened with work, adding that a two-member bench of the IHC could not be constituted owing to shortage of judges.

All high courts across the country are important, but the Islamabad High Court has some very important cases, hence government should take notice or else a suo-motu will be taken, he said.