Chief Justice of Pakistan ( CJP ) Saqib Nisar on Saturday asked the government to increase the number of judges in Islamabad High Court (IHC) or else the Supreme Court will take a suo motu notice of the matter.

During his conversation with Additional Attorney General Ishtiaq Ahmed Khan, the chief justice recounted that the recommendation was forwarded to the government during the tenure of caretaker government, however, any action is still pending.

He said that there are only four judged in the IHC, who are over-burdened with work, adding that a two-member bench of the IHC could not be constituted owing to shortage of judges.