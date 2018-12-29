Share:

Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Jam Kamal on Saturday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa to discuss matters pertaining to the security situation of the province,

During the meeting, the chief minister lauded the efforts of Pakistan Army for enabling a secure environment for execution of socio-economic development projects as part of Khushal Balochistan programme, the ISPR said in a statement.

The COAS said that keeping Balochistan secure and stable was a priority of Pak Army, adding that the progress of Pakistan was linked to it, the statement read.

General Bajwa said fencing of Pak-Afghan border and enhanced security coordination on Pak-Iran border shall further improve the security situation, it added.