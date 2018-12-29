Share:

ISLAMABAD - Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa has confirmed death sentence awarded to 22 hardcore terrorists.

Besides this, 15 convicts have also been awarded imprisonment. However, two convicts tried by special military court were found not guilty and have been acquitted accordingly.

Their terrorist activities resulted into death of 176 persons including 19 armed forces personnel, 41 police and levies officials and 116 civilians and injuring 217 others.

Those who were awarded death sentence included Khairuddin S/O Muhammad Yousaf, Muhammad Ishaq S/O Asim Khan, Inamullah S/O Khakay Khan, Alam Sher S/O Qayyum Khan, Irfan S/O Zar Khan Yousafzai, Muhammad Shafique S/O Aziz Ullah Jan, Sultan Mehmood S/O Syed Talib, Muhammad Tahir S/O Talimand, Zafar Ali S/O Muhammad Naeem, Umar Karim S/O Umar Rahim, Muhammad Sher Wali Khan S/O Usman Ghani, Rahmat Shah S/O Fawaz Khan, Bakhtawar S/O Muhammad Bar Khan, Rasheed Ullah S/O Shah Naseem, Faheem ud Din S/O Andaz Gul, Zahir Shah S/O Syed Badshah, Said Muhammad S/O Sabzi Aman, Arab Jan S/O Shahi Khan, Muhammad Ishaq S/O Muhammad Ghafoor, Tanhaj Ali S/O Muhammad Zeb Khan, Abdul Rafee S/O Sarkamand, Muhammad Ishaq S/O Muhammad Ibrahim,

Details issued by the ISPR of each case revealed that convicts including Khairuddin S/O Muhammad Yousaf, Muhammad Ishaq S/O Asim Khan, Inamullah S/O Khakay Khan, Alam Sher S/O Qayyum Khan, Irfan S/O Zar Khan Yousafzai and Civ Muhammad Shafique S/O Aziz Ullah Jan were members of proscribed organisation.

They were involved in killing of innocent civilians by exploding vehicle borne improvised explosives device, at Abbas Town Karachi, which resulted in death of 57 persons and injuries to 79 others.

They were also found in possession of fire-arms and explosives. These convicts admitted their offences before the Magistrate and the trial court. They were awarded death sentence.

Convict Sultan Mehmood S/O Syed Talib was also a member of proscribed organisation. He was involved in killing of innocent civilians by abetting a suicide bombing attack on 11 April 2006 at Nishtar Park, Karachi, which resulted in death of 54 persons and injuries to 113 others. The convict admitted his offence before the Magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence.

Convict Muhammad Tahir S/O Talimand was a member of proscribed organisation and was involved in killing of innocent civilian and attacking Armed Forces of Pakistan, which resulted in death of Major Hafiz Attique Ahmed, Captain Amir Butt, Havildar Abdul Aziz along with 5 other soldiers.

He was also found in possession of fire-arms/explosives. The convict confessed his offences before the Judicial Magistrate and during his statement at the trial. He was awarded death sentence.

Convict Zafar Ali S/O Muhammad Naeem was a member of proscribed organisation, and was involved in attacking Armed Forces of Pakistan, which resulted in death of Naib Subedar Muhammad Hanif, Havildar Muhammad Naseer, Havildar Muhammad Qayyum Ahmad, Naik Iftikhar Ali, along with 2 soldiers and injuries to nine other soldiers.

He was also found in possession of fire-arms/explosives. The convict confessed his offences before the Judicial Magistrate as well as during his statement at the trial. He was awarded death sentence.

Convict Umar Karim S/O Umar Rahim was a member of proscribed organisation and was involved in killing of innocent civilian and attacking Armed Forces of Pakistan, which resulted in death of civilian Masood Ahmed, Major Hafiz Attique Ahmed, Captain Amir Butt, Havildar Abdul Aziz along with 3 other soldiers.

The convict confessed his offences before the Judicial Magistrate as well as during his statement at the trial. He was awarded death sentence.

Convicts Muhammad Sher Wali Khan S/O Usman Ghani and Rahmat Shah S/O Fawaz Khan were members of proscribed organisation. They were involved in attacking Law Enforcement Agencies of Pakistan, which resulted in death of Assistant Sub Inspector Noor Zaman, Naib Subedar Hussain Faraz along with 3 other solders and injuries to 5 others.

They were also found in possession of fire-arms. These convicts admitted their offences before the Judicial Magistrate and during their statements at the trials. They were awarded death sentence.

Convicts Bakhtawar S/O Muhammad Bar Khan and Rasheed Ullah S/O Shah Naseem convicts were members of proscribed organisation.

They were involved in killing of innocent civilians and attacking Law Enforcement Agencies of Pakistan, which resulted in death of civilian Sultan Muhammad, civilian Malik Bahram Khan, 28 Levies/Police Officials and injuries to 4 other police officials.

The convicts confessed their offences before the Judicial Magistrate and during their statements at the trials. They were awarded death sentence.

Convict Faheem ud Din S/O Andaz Gul was a member of proscribed organisation. He was involved in killing of Police/Levies officials and attacking Law Enforcement Agencies of Pakistan, which resulted in death of 6 soldiers. The convict confessed his offences before the Judicial Magistrate and during his statement at the trial. He was awarded death sentence.

Convict Zahir Shah S/O Syed Badshah was a member of proscribed organisation. He was involved in killing of Sepoy Gohar Ali and Aamir Sher, Levies/Khasadar force. The convict confessed his offences before the Judicial Magistrate and during his statement at the trial. He was awarded death sentence.

Convict Said Muhammad S/O Sabzi Aman was a member of proscribed organisation. He was involved in attacking Armed Forces of Pakistan, which resulted in death of Havildar Allah Dita and Sepoy Bacha Hussain. He was also involved in destruction of Government Girls Middle School, Gulibagh as well as abducting of a civilian for ransom. The convict confessed his offences before the Judicial Magistrate and during his statement at the trial. He was awarded death sentence.

Convict Arab Jan S/O Shahi Khan was a member of proscribed organisation. He was involved in attacking Law Enforcement Agencies of Pakistan, which resulted in death of Sepoy Said Amin. The convict confessed his offences before the Judicial Magistrate and during his statement at the trial. He was awarded death sentence.

Convict Muhammad Ishaq S/O Muhammad Ghafoor was a member of proscribed organisation. He was involved in attacking Armed Forces of Pakistan and destruction of an education institution, which resulted in death of 3 soldiers.

He was found in possession of fire-arms. The convict confessed his offences before the Judicial Magistrate and during his statement at the trial. He was awarded death sentence.

Convict Tanhaj Ali S/O Muhammad Zeb Khan was a member of proscribed organisation. He was involved in attacking Armed Forces of Pakistan, which resulted in death of Naib Subedar Muhammad Hanif, Sepoy Shoukat Ali, and injuries to 3 other soldiers.

He was also found in possession of fire-arms and explosives. The convict confessed his offences before the Judicial Magistrate and during his statement at the trial. He was awarded death sentence.

Convict Abdul Rafee S/O Sarkamand was a member of proscribed organisation. He was involved in attacking Armed Forces, Law Enforcement Agencies of Pakistan, which resulted in death of Naib Subedar Muhammad Hanif, Sepoy Ikhlas Ahmed, Sepoy Shoukat Ali, and injuries to 6 other soldiers.

He was also involved in destruction of Government Primary School, Langar and possession of fire-arms and explosives. The convict confessed his offences before the Judicial Magistrate and during his statement at the trial. He was awarded death sentence.

Likewise, convict Muhammad Ishaq S/O Muhammad Ibrahim was a member of proscribed organisation. He was involved in killing of innocent civilians and attacking Law Enforcement Agencies of Pakistan, which resulted in death of police constable Yasir Ali, civilian Aftab Ahmed and civilian Ali Haider and injuries to 2 other persons.

The convict confessed his offences before the Judicial Magistrate and during his statement at the trial. He was awarded death sentence.

COAS INSTALLS BILAL AS COLONEL COMMANDANT OF MUJAHID FORCE

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has appreciated contributions and sacrifices of Mujahid Force particularly along the Line of Control (LoC).

The Army Chief stated this while interacting with Officers and soldiers of the force during his visit to Mujahid Force Centre at Bhimber on Friday.

According to ISPR, the COAS installed Lieutenant General Bilal Akbar as Colonel Commandant of Mujahid Force.

It said that a large number of serving / retired officers including from Mujahid Force were present at the occasion.

Later while interacting with Officers and soldiers of Mujahid Force, COAS appreciated contributions and sacrifices of Mujahid Force particularly along the Line of Control.