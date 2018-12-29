Share:

Faisalabad Deputy Commissioner Deputy Commissioner Sardar Saifullah Dogar has said that 62 illegal sugarcane weigh bridges/ kandas were sealed by the monitoring teams of district administration while 89 cases were registered against middlemen so far during the ongoing crushing season.

Briefing the media on Saturday, Sardar Saifullah Dogar said that strict monitoring was being carried out to safeguard the rights of farmers and tehsil level monitoring teams were supervising the process of sale and purchase of sugarcane.

He informed that 1.236 million rupees fine was also imposed on the owners of kandas for paying less amount against the price fixed by the provincial government while one million rupees fine was imposed on Humza and Hussain Sugar Mills for not issuing CPRs to the farmers.

Deputy Commissioner informed that control rooms were also functioning at district and tehsil levels for registering the complaints of sugarcane farmers and strict actions had been taken against defaulters.

He warned the sugar mills management to follow the policy of Punjab government regarding sugarcane crushing and no violation in this regard would be tolerated.