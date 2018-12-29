Share:

LAHORE - The appointment of Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif as the chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has been challenged in the Lahore High Court (LHC).

Advocate Azhar Siddiq filed a petition in the LHC and made the federal government and National Assembly speaker as respondents.

He prayed, “Shehbaz is not fit for the position as he is facing corruption allegations.” He submitted that Shehbaz’s appointment as PAC chairman be declared as null and void.

Shehbaz Sharif is currenty in the custody of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in Ashiana scandal case. He was elected as PAC chairman on December 21. His name for the post of committee chairman was suggested by lawmaker Sheikh Rohail Asghar and confirmed by Mushahid Hussain. NA Speaker Asad Qaiser has issued a production order for Shehbaz to chair the first meeting of the PAC.

The PTI government earlier this month had conceded the chairmanship of PAC to Shehbaz, almost three months after a stalemate over the key position. It had long stuck to its stance that the opposition should come up with any name other than Shehbaz’s for the chairmanship as he is accused in the Ashiana Housing scandal, but the opposition was of the view that past traditions of the National Assembly should be honoured.