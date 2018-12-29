Share:

Karachi - PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday reposed confidence in Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

"He is the best chief minister in Pakistan," said Bilawal while talking to the media in Larkana hours after the federal government issued a list of people whose names have been put on the ECL.

Meanwhile Adviser to Sindh Chief Minister on Information, Law and Anti-Corruption Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that no decision had been taken to change the chief executive in the province that is Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

“We will face all frivolous and fabricated allegations contained in the JIT report and prove our innocence in the court of law,” said the adviser while talking to media men here on Friday.

He said no one could step down on merely inquiry basis as there were inquiries pending against the prime minister, defence minister, KP chief minister and others but none of them had resigned.

Responding to a query, he said Sindh government could not exert its influence on the cases as the inquiry was being carried out by the federal government agencies and institutions. "Hence, point of interference by the Sindh government in the case is beyond any understanding," he said and added the Sindh government and Pakistan People’s Party were convinced that they were dragged into the cases to malign them and for the sake of political scoring.

He said that PTI had failed to gain power in Sindh through democratic and legal way and now using these tactics to pressurise Sindh government.

He said that they had faced these pressures in the past and were quite prepared to face it again. He said PPP was a political reality and everyone has to accept it and added that they would exercise their political and democratic rights in constitutional ambit and would not do politics of violence and shutting down cities and blocking roads as PTI followed in the past. He said that they would fight their cases in court of law and prove their innocence.

He said engineered stuff had been incorporated in JIT report which was based on ill-intentions. He said it was basic requirement of law to summon people who were mentioned in any inquiry but chief minister Sindh, former chief minister and ministers under allegations, were never summoned by Joint Investigation Team.

He said findings of JIT were different, had they done little research before compiling report based on neutrality.

The spokesman for provincial government said that people of the province were behind them and they had given them full mandate time and again.