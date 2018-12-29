Share:

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Saqib Nisar emphasized on Saturday that it is the responsibility of the judiciary to protect the fundamental rights of the citizens.

In a ceremony at the “5th convocation of the “Services Institute of Medical Sciences” (SIMS), Saqib Nisae said, “how far I succeeded in fulfilling the promises I made as chief justice leave to the nation to judge.”

“I made all-out efforts to resolve public issues. My intention was based on honesty,” he said. “This is a test whose results will come after my retirement,” he added.

The top judge said it is not the duty of the judiciary to run hospitals, nor was it his job to visit them. “It was our responsibility to intervene wherever mistakes were,” he held.

“It’s our duty to protect fundamental rights of the people.”

He urged to focus to provide education and stated that the secret of the development of any country is to get the education.

The CJP lamented that every newborn in the country was in debt, while every citizen was under a Rs1,26,000 debt.

“Our resources are fast depleting while the country’s population is increasing,” he said.