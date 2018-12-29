Share:

The Punjab Healthcare Commission has closed down 49 quackery outlets during the last two days. The PHC enforcement teams had conducted surprise visits of 249 treatment centres in 12 tehsils. Out of these, 49 were closed down for practicing quackery Including eight in PindiBhattian, Arifwala seven, five each in Shorkot, Sarai Alamgir and Depalpur and three each in the rest of seven tehsils. As per the census of the visited centres, 95 quackery outlets were found to have been converted into other businesses.