ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar Friday strongly condemned the act of placing PPP Chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s name to the Exit Control List.

Khokhar, the spokesperson to Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was following the footsteps of dictators Ziaul Haq and Pervez Musharraf by using anti-democratic means to create hurdles for the PPP.

He said that the ‘PM-select’ had resorted to petty ways of opposing PPP by ‘misusing’ the institutions.

Senator Khokhar said the PPP will always stand for what was right and will protect the supremacy, honor and integrity of the parliament. “It is not the first time that the PPP is facing such issues and truth will prevail yet again,” he added.