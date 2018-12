Share:

LARKANA-Hundreds of party workers left for Garhi Khuda Bakhsh, Larkana under the leadership of former MNA Ch Sajjadul Hassan to attend the death anniversary of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto.

According to PPP district information secretary Salman Ahmed Qureshi, there are a number of party workers and office-bearers in the procession which has left for Larkana to observe Benazir Bhutto's death anniversary.