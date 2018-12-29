Share:

KANDHKOT - Hundreds of political activists, social workers and local citizens take to streets against suspension of gas in different localities of Kandhkot here on Friday.

According to details, a large number of people including different political party workers, civil society, advocates, social activists and residents of different areas took out a huge rally from tower roundabout to SSGL(Sui Southern Gas Limited) office where they recorded their protest.

The protest rally was led by Moulana Yar Mohammad Sohryani, Advocate Abdul Fatah Pathan, Dil Murad Dahani, Ghulam Mustafa Mirani, Khaki Malik and others. They were holding banners, placards and kitchen accessories in their hands and shouted slogans against gas suspension.

The protesters told the media men that residents of different areas such as Eid Gah, Gulsher, Malik, Bhutta, Hindu and other mohallas facing severe hardship due to gas suspension. They complained that gas of those areas have been suspended for last two weeks whereas gas authorities were unaware in this regard. They complained that their children suffering from different stomach diseases due to having fast food in breakfast. They demanded the concerned authorities to take immediate action against involved officials and restore the gas in their areas otherwise protest would be prolonged. Finally, they dispersed peacefully.