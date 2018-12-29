Share:

LAHORE - Breaking with the tradition this time, Punjab Cabinet is meeting in Bahalpur today (Saturday) in an apparent effort to alleviate the sense of deprivation of the people of south Punjab.

Following this meeting, the Punjab government also has plans to hold cabinet meetings at all divisional headquarters.

Punjab Chief Minister Sadar Usman Buzdar and members of his cabinet have reached Bahawalpur to attend the meeting which would be the first of its kind taking place out of Lahore.

It may be recalled here that former Prime Minister Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani had also set a new tradition of holding federal cabinet meetings other than Islamabad.

According to Official sources, the provincial cabinet will deliberate on Punjab water policy, proposed amendments in the Punjab rules of business and issues relating to Defense Housing Societies in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and Bahria Town. Annual performance report of Punjab Power Development Board will also come under consideration.