Former president Asif Ali Zardari has termed the move to place him on the Exit Control List (ECL) unnecessary, as he had already submitted his passports at the time of applying for bail.

The Pakistan Peoples' Party co-chairperson was addressing a gathering at Kashmore on Saturday.

The former president said that in the country 71-year history establishment did not treat well people who worked for the national progress but it doesn't matter to him as he is not scared.

"They just want to create drama but rest assured it won't affect the party's voter," he remarked.

Zardari called his opponents 'deaf and dumb', adding that they toppled late Benazir Bhutto's government twice, martyred her but still couldn't stop her. "They weren't able to topple my government. I completed my five-year tenure. Worked for the poor, distributed provincial budget equally but those who are sitting away can't understand it."

While talking about the on-going gas crisis, the former president said that there will be a day when Sindh will have its own gas company like the province made its own coal company and made people of Pakistan as their partners.

Speaking on PPP contributions to Sindh, Zardari specified that the party had worked towards improving infrastructure and facilitated construction of bridges.

The remarks came after a joint investigation team (JIT) report in fake accounts case placed 172 accused on the Exit Control List (ECL). PPP stalwarts including Zardari, son Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and sister Faryal Talpur were also placed on the no-flyer list.