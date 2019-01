Share:

LAHORE - Rayan Jawad and Hamza Khan qualified for under-16 final in the Rafum Junior Tennis Championship 2018 here at PLTA courts on Friday. In u-16 semifinals, Rayan Jawad outlasted Faizan Fayyaz 6-2, 6-2 and Hamza Khan beat Hamid Yaqoob 6-4, 6-2. In u-14 quarterfinals, Hamza Asim beat Haider Ali 4-3, 1-4, 4-3, Shaeel Tahir beat Husnain Ali 5-3, 5-3, Ahmad Nael beat Hamza Jawad 4-3, 4-3 and Bilal Asim toppled Ahtesham 4-0, 4-2. In u-10 quarters, Hamza Ali thrashed Maya Lone 8-1, Asfandyar beat Ismail Aftab 9-7, Haziq Asim beat Labika Durab 8-1 and Nabeel Ali beat Sarim Rasul 8-6. In girls u-14 semis, Zahra Suleman trounced Labika Durab 8-1 while Atifila toppled Fatima Abbas 8-2. The finals will be played today at 3pm with Rafum Group CEO Zahid Hussain gracing the finals as chief guest.–Staff Reporter