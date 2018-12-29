Share:

ISLAMABAD - Top seed Tayyab Aslam taught a squash lesson to Ahsan Ayaz in the 12th DG Rangers (Sindh) National Squash Championship 2018 as Tayyab thrashed Ahsan 3-0 in 31 minutes in the semifinals at Sindh Rangers Jahangir Khan Squash Complex North Nazimabad, Karachi on Friday.

In the second semifinal, Ammad Fareed ended the sensational run of Zahir Shah, as Ammad won the encounter 3-1 in 33 minutes. In the women’s semifinals, Rushana Mehboob stunned 8th seed Komal Khan and Muqaddas Ashraf sent Saima Shoukat packing from the event in a well-contested 4-games semi-final.

In men’s semifinals, Tayyab was against Ahsan, who is enjoying huge reputation and special care of the federation and is tipped by many as future of Pakistan squash, a tag, which Ahsan badly failed to justify, as his below-the-par performances let him and the country down.

The first game started with both players looked highly cautious and not in mood to commit a mistake. Both played some long rallies and kept each other on the run. Soon Tayyab was dictating terms and was pushing and toying with Ahsan, who looked completely off-colored and had no clues what was coming next at him. Tayyab was showing his class, experience and dominance and kept Ahsan under pressure to take took the first game 11-6 in 10 minutes.

After losing the first game, Ahsan looked more relaxed and settled in the second game, while Tayyab was looking cool, calm and composed. The game started on a brisk pace and both the players were taking points on regular basis. Soon it was 4-4, then 6-6 and 8-8. Tayyab then changed the gears and started piling massive pressure on Ahsan by applying furious shots to all corners of the court. Ahsan was simply running after the ball and was dancing on the tunes of Tayyab, who took next three points in a row to clinch the second game 11-8 in 17 minutes.

After playing so well in the second game and matching fire with fire, Ahsan was simply nowhere in the third game. Tayyab was toying and playing like a true champion while Ahsan was exhausted and was hardly able to breath and failed to keep pace with Tayyab, who quickly raced onto take 7-0 lead. Before Ahsan did manage to take one point, but Tayyab was not in a mood to prolong the game and match and hit back-to-back winners to shut the doors on Ahsan by winning the third game 11-2 in just 4 minutes to set final date with Ammad Fareed.

In the second semifinal, it was Ammad Fareed up against giant-killer Zahir Shah, who had inflicted defeat on Israr in the quarterfinals. The first game started with Amamd showing his complete authority and Zahir was playing like a kid. Ammad took the first game 11-1 in just 5 minutes but he had to face tough resistance from Zahir to win the second game 11-9 in 10 minutes.

The third game also started on a whirlwind fashion as Zahir was fighting to stay in the match and was not ready to concede without showing what he possesses. Amamd for the first time looked a bit shaky and Zahir took full advantage and wrapped up third game 11-7 in 7 minutes.

The fourth game also started on fast pace as both the players applied tremendous pressure and were pushing hard to outmuscle other but Amamd was applying more pressure and soon he was serving for match, as he was 10-7 up. Amamd swiftly won the game 11-7 in 9 minutes, thus earned the right to play his first major final after a long gap.

In women’s semifinals, former Pakistan No 1 female player Rushana Mehboob was up against Komal Khan, who had shown the door to top seed Riffat Khan in the quarterfinals and was aiming high but Rushana had other ideas in store for youngster Komal. The first game started with Rushana settling down well and was dictating terms but Komal fought well against her and won the game 11-9.

The second game also started on a high tempo and after a few brilliant initial exchanges, it was Rushana, who was at the top of her game, as he won the game 11-7. Rushana also won the third game 11-5 and fourth game 11-5 to complete victory in 21 minutes and set final date with veteran Muqaddas Ashraf, who beat former Pakistan No 1 Saima Shoukat in the second semifinal. Muqaddas wrapped up the first game 11-1, but Saima bounced back to win the second 11-4. Muqaddas fought back well and routed Siama by winning next two games 11-6 and 11-6 to complete victory in 18 minutes.